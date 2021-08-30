Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 30th (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ANZUU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I had issued 42,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $9.84 on Monday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZUU. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $7,849,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $749,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $29,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $4,741,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $12,090,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

