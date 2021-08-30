Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Increases By 133.3%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGSVY opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Pgs Asa has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.90.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

