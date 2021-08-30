Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Grows By 136.8%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 850,900 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the July 29th total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.