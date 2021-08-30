Financial Comparison: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 14.84% 28.03% 16.87% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ResMed and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 3 5 4 0 2.08 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

ResMed presently has a consensus price target of $241.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.83%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than ResMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.20 billion 13.07 $474.51 million $5.33 53.83 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Summary

ResMed beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. Its product portfolio includes devices, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories, and dental devices. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

