Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellium by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Constellium by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.59. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

