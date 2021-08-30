Wedbush Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

