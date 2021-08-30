Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AFC Gamma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AFC Gamma in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of AFCG opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AFC Gamma by 1,491.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,920,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 332,376 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.