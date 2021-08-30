SVF Investment Corp. 3’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th (NASDAQ:SVFC)

SVF Investment Corp. 3’s (NASDAQ:SVFC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. SVF Investment Corp. 3 had issued 28,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $280,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of SVF Investment Corp. 3’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at about $20,200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $18,172,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 315.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,391,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,737 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $12,420,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $12,016,000. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

