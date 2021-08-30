Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 6th

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS CLAAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

