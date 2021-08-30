Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

TPST stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.