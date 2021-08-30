The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$11.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.73. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

