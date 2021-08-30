Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$168.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

