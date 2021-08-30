Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$39.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.93.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$33.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.16. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.36. The firm has a market cap of C$24.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

