National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NA. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$104.50.

NA stock opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$62.50 and a 12-month high of C$100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.16.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

