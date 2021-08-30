CSFB Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.58.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$144.83. The company has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Insiders sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

