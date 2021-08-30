Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Lifted to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. Laurentian increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.66 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.92 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.77. The firm has a market cap of C$512.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

