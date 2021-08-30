Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 202,800 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 739,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after buying an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 475,975 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,280 shares of company stock worth $313,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. 1,143,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,004. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

