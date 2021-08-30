Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $16.66 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,000. Cimarex Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,501. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.