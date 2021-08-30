Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $53.06 Million in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,060,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for about 2.6% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,668,000 after buying an additional 4,529,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 266.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,657,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,917,000 after buying an additional 8,478,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,527,000 after buying an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,371,000 after buying an additional 6,617,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,380.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,384,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,946,000 after buying an additional 9,005,929 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPY remained flat at $$18.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

