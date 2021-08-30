WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. 10,151,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,758,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

