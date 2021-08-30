WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,446 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 204,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,468,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,875,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.