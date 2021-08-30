WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 45 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $30,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $9.05 on Friday, hitting $587.96. The company had a trading volume of 317,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,432. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $588.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.25.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

