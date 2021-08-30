Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,620 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. 2,661,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

