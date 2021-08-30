Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $52,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.28 on Friday, reaching $464.58. The stock had a trading volume of 839,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,798. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

