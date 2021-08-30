Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $52,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.28 on Friday, reaching $464.58. The stock had a trading volume of 839,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,798. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.46.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.
In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
