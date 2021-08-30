Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 85,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

