Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. 2,619,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,370. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

