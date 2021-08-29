Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Intel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.