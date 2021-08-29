Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,128.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and $14,128.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,651,594,004 coins and its circulating supply is 4,446,384,437 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

