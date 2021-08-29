Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

WSO traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $278.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

