Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

