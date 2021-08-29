Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $662.92 or 0.01358922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.