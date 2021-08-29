American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,059 shares during the quarter. American National Group accounts for approximately 34.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 42.47% of American National Group worth $1,696,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American National Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American National Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American National Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American National Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American National Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $192.80. 73,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,254. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

