Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.69. The company has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

