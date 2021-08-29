Electra Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.96 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $25,473.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,872,155,933 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

