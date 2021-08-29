Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 202,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.94. 592,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

