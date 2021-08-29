Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 86.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 178.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.50. 882,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $291.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

