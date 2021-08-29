Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 358,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,205. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 273,413 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

