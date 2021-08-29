Compound Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $118.24 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $118.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 99% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,491,493 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.