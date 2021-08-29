Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 105,823 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 68.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,823 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,036,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,467. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

