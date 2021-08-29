Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $11.51 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,578 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

