Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 585,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

