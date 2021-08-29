Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $29,432.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $680.63 or 0.01395225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

