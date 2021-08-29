ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,749 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 1.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.46. 1,855,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,775. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $131.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

