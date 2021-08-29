Keep4r Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $5.93 or 0.00012162 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $512,661.83 and $1,564.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep4r

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

