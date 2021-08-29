Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,005 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

NYSE ANTM traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.67. 707,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.