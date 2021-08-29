Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $450,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.38. 3,661,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

