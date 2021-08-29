Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,004 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 1,074,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.