Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,004 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BYD traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 1,074,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
