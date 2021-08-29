Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 863,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,199,000 after acquiring an additional 243,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 1,283,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,392. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

