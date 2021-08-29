Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $482,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 98.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 670,335 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 815.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 664,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

HUN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 2,253,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,284. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

