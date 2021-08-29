Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $541,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.